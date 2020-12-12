ED detains PFI youth leader Rauf Sheriff, from airport while trying to flee the country

New Delhi, Dec 12 : In a timely intervention, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday detained Popular Front of India (PFI) youth leader Rauf Sheriff and prevented him from leaving country, sources said.

According to ED sources, Sheriff was detained from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International airport when he was trying to flee from country.

An ED source said that Sheriff was wanted in a money laundering case by ED as well as by the UP Police for the Hathras case.

The source claimed that Sheriff illegally received about Rs 2 crore in his account from Oman and Qatar in 2020 and was suspected to be used for subversive activities.

Sheriff was evading summons on pretext of the pandemic and was hiding for quite a long time.

–IANS

