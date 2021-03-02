ED files charge sheet against 3 TPC extremists in Jharkhand

New Delhi, March 1 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a charge sheet against three extremists of Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) and their three firms in a case of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) of Jharkhand for collecting funds through extortion from coal traders, coal transporters and contractors in Magadh Amrapali Coal Block area of Jharkhand.

An ED official here said that the agency filed a charge sheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Binod Kumar Ganjhu and his firm Bhogta Constructions,Pradeep Ram and his firm Pradeep Traders, BindeshwarGanjhu aka Bindu Ganjhu and his firm Maa Gange Coal Trading Pvt. Ltd.

The charge sheet was filed at a Special PMLA court in Jharkhand’s Ranchi

The ED registered a case of money laundering on the basis of FIR and charge sheet filed by Jharkhand Police.

The NIA is also probing the case and it has filed two chargesheets against Binod Kumar Ganjhu and others.

The official said that during the ED probe, it was revealed that these extremists used to collect levy from transporters and delivery order holders in Magadh Amrapali Coal block area under the banner of TPC in Chatra and Hazaribagh districts of Jharkhand.

He said that the accused extremists acquired assets to a tune of Rs 4.92 crore consisting of three immovable properties at Hazaribagh district and various movable properties in form of vehicles, bank balances and cash.

The official said that assets worth Rs 2.89 crore belonging to these extremists of TPC and their firms were already attached earlier in this case.

The agency also attached movable assets in form of vehicles worth Rs 2.03 crore, taking the total attachment to the tune of Rs 4.92 crore.

–IANS

aks/ash