ED files charge sheet in Visakhapatnam court against ex-LIC employee

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has filed a charge sheet before a special PMLA court in Visakhapatnam against a former LIC employee in a money laundering case linked to misappropriation of funds at the country’s largest insurer.

The court has taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint filed under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Act (PMLA) against Dharavath Sakru on July 25, it said in a statement.

Sakru was a higher-grade assistant at the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) at its branch in Jaggiahpet, NTR district of Andhra Pradesh, and was first booked by the CBI for “siphoning off” LIC funds by using cheques and demand drafts in the names of his acquaintances.

He was also charged by the CBI for “illegally” transferring LIC funds to the accounts of his acquaintances, leading to a loss of Rs 1.77 crore to the insurer.

The ED took cognisance of this CBI FIR to book a PMLA case against him.

The man is currently lodged in the central prison in Visakhapatnam after he was convicted in the CBI case and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for five years, the ED said.