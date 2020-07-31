ED files money laundering case in Sushant case

New Delhi, July 31 : In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case of money laundering over transactions worth Rs 15 crore related to the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A top ED source said that it has registered a criminal case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The development comes amid the complaint of K.K. Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput to Bihar Police against actress Rhea Chakraborty.

The ED on Thursday sought details of the FIR registered against Rhea by the Bihar Police and the details of two companies owned by Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea’s family from the banks.

The ED has also sought details of the financial transactions of the Vividrage Rhealityx, in which she is a director, and Front India For World, in which her brother Showik is a director, the source added.

Sushant’s father lodged an FIR against Rhea in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before the actor’s death. Sushant’s father has levelled various allegations against Rhea, including taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media. Sushant’s family has also accused her of keeping him away from his family.

Sushant’s first cousin and former BJP MLA from Bihar’s Chhatapur, Neeraj Kumar Singh said the FIR has been filed after the family somehow overcame the shock of the untimely and sudden demise of the young actor, and after various things came to their knowledge.

