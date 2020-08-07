ED grills Rhea for money laundering

The ED named Rhea and her family members in the case based on the FIR filed by the Bihar Police.

Updated: 7th August 2020 1:17 pm IST
Mumbai: Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) rejected Rhea Chakraborty’s request for deferring her questioning, the actor appeared before the financial probe agency in Mumbai on Friday.

Rhea arrived at the ED office here along with her brother Showik Chakraborty at 11.50 a.m. for questioning. The ED will record her statement under the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

It will question her about financial dealings and investment into properties. The ED will also question her about the financial transactions from the late actor’s bank account in the last year.

The ED on July 31 registered a money laundering case against Rhea and her family members. The case pertains to “suspicious transactions” worth Rs 15 crore in connection allegedly from the late actor’s account.

Sushant’s father K.K. Singh filed an FIR in Patna on July 25, accusing Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi of abetment to suicide, fraud and holding Sushant hostage.

The ED has also sought details of the financial transactions of the firm — Vividrage Rhealityx, in which Rhea is a director; and Front India For World, in which her brother Showik Chakraborty is a director.

Earlier in the day, Rhea requested the ED to defer her questioning in connection with the money laundering probe involving the death of Sushant and call her only after the Supreme Court hearing.

On Thursday, the CBI booked Rhea and her family members in the death of the 34-year-old actor in his Bandra flat on June 14.

