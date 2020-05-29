ED official contracts COVID-19 infection

New Delhi: A junior-rank officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has tested positive for coronavirus infection, officials said on Friday.

The official is an upper division clerk who works at the establishment branch of the headquarters, they said, adding that he last came to office on May 18 and his COVID-19 test report came on Thursday.

He was on deputation to the investigative agency from a central paramilitary force, the officials said.

The COVID-positive official has been admitted to hospital for treatment and an employee who was in his contact quarantined, they said.

All COVID-19 protocols are being followed, the officials said.

ED, the federal agency that probes money laundering and hawala crimes, sanitises its office building twice a week and only those employees who are required for work on a given day report to office, they added.

Source: PTI

