ED questions alleged PFI members arrtested by UP Police in Mathura

Mathura, Oct 14 : A day after a local court granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning four alleged members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), a team of six officials of the central agency on Wednesday questioned them inside the temporary jail premises here in connection with its money laundering probe into the Delhi riots case.

The ED team consisting of six officers arrived at the temporary Mathura jail to question the four alleged PFI members, who were arrested on October 5 by the Uttar Pradesh Police while they were going to Hathras to meet the family members of the 19 year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and killed on September 14.

They are allegedly linked to the PFI and its associate outfit Campus Front of India (CFI).

The four have been identified as Atiq-ur Rehman of Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed of Bahraich, Alam of Rampur and Siddique, a journalist from Kerala’s Malappuram.

According to ED sources, the team questioned the four alleged members for over seven hours at the temporary jail and wanted to know about their motive to visit Hathras.

An ED source said that it also questioned Masood Ahmed if he received funds in his bank accounts last year before the anti-CAA stir in Delhi. The ED also enquired what role did the CFI play in the anti-CAA stir in December last year.

The ED had moved a local court on Tuesday to seek its permission to question the alleged PFI members, in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe into the riots in northeast Delhi in February this year.

The ED in its submission in the Mathura court seeking permission for their questioning said, “Masood Ahmed has been a member of PFI and had received funds in his bank account. He was also in touch with PFI’s General Secretary Mohammad Iliyas.”

The UP Police have also seized their mobile phones, laptops and some literature, which they felt could have had an impact on the law and order situation.

Source: IANS

