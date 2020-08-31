ED questions Ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain in Delhi riots case

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 31st August 2020 3:10 pm IST
ED questions suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain in Delhi riots case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday brought suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for questioning from Tihar jail in connection with its probe into the northeast Delhi riots and the Tablighi Jamaat case, officials said.

According to top ED officials, Hussain was brought from Tihar jail to the agency’s headquarters in south Delhi’s Khan Market area for questioning in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe into the northeast Delhi riots in February this year.

The official said that Hussain will also be questioned about funding for the Delhi riots. The official added that he is also being questioned about which hawala operators he was in touch with to collect the money for the riots. He will also be interrogated about his relations with Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad.

Source: IANS
Categories
Delhi
Tags
