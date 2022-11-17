ED quizzes YSRCP leader in its Hyderabad wing for Nepal casino case

Hyderabad: A leader of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the Nepal casino case.

Former MLA Gurunath Reddy appeared before the probe agency’s regional office in Hyderabad.

The ED officials questioned him about his alleged role in the case and his links with casino agents Praveen Chikoti and Madhav Reddy.

The central agency has intensified its probe in the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case.

Gurunath Reddy’s appearance comes a day after the agency questioned Telangana animal husbandry minister T. Srinivas Yadav’s brothers Mahesh Yadav and Dharam Yadav over allegations that they went to Nepal, gambled at a casino and violated FEMA rules.

The casino agents, already booked by the ED, allegedly used the hawala route to convert Indian rupees into Nepali currency and vice versa.

The investigating agency also reported to have served notices to TRS legislator L. Ramana and Srinivas Yadav’s personal assistant, Harish.

The ED has reportedly verified punters’ payments made in hawala and links to politicians and some celebrities who participated in casino programmes.

The casino agents in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had allegedly used some Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities for promotion of high stakes gambling trips to the neighbouring country.

In July, the ED officials had conducted searches at houses, farmhouses and other premises belonging to the two agents. The agency had reportedly found evidence of Praveen’s transactions with some Tollywood and Bollywood actors.

He had allegedly taken 10 celebrities to Nepal and also made promotional videos with them.

They are allegedly involved in the ‘All In’ Casino Vegas by Big Daddy at Hotel Mechi Crown Jhapa in Nepal.

They organised high stakes gambling for Indians who prefer to indulge in gambling in the safety of the neighbouring country.

The casino allegedly arranged special flights to take punters to Nepal from Hyderabad in June.

For the four-day package, each gambler was reportedly charged Rs 3 lakh towards flight charges, hotel stay, food and entertainment.