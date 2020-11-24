ED raids 10 places in Mumbai, including politician residence in money laundering case

Mumbai, Nov 24 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried put searches at over 10 locations in Maharashtra on Tops Group promoters and related members, including some politicians, officials said.

“The agency is conducting searches on Tops group promoters and related members, including some politicians — at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane,” a senior ED official told IANS.

The ED sources said that the financial probe agency is conducting the searches at the premises of Shiv Sena MLA and Spokesperson Pratap Sarnaik’s son in Thane in connection with the case.

–IANS

