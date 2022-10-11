ED raids 12 locations in Chhattisgarh in DA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids in Chhatisgarh at more than twelve locations belonging to government officials who are said to be close to CM Bhupesh Baghel in connection with an alleged Disproportionate of Assets (DA) case.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 11th October 2022 2:19 pm IST
IAS officers J.P. Maurya and Ranu Sahu’s premises are among those whose house are being raided by the Central anti-money laundering agency. The ED team is also at the premises of three IPS officials.

Earlier when the raids were conducted, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had termed it ‘political raids’.

The raids started early on Tuesday morning and are currently going on.

Further details are awaited.

