ED raids Surana Group, Sai Surya Developers in Hyderabad

Hyerabad: The officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations linked to the Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers in Hyderabad.

The searches were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

On Wednesday, the federal agency carried out simultaneous operations at various properties belonging to the Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers in different parts of the city.

The raids mark a significant escalation in the probe. The authorities are scrutinizing financial transactions and alleged irregularities.

Enforcement Directorate carry out searches against Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers in Hyderabad.@UjwalB_Journo pic.twitter.com/Mutyfnt9yn — Dilip kumar (@PDilip_kumar) April 16, 2025

In the past, Sai Surya Developers has faced legal troubles particularly concerning delayed real estate projects.

The company’s owner Satish Chandra Gupta was previously accused of fraud in connection with the Green Meadows venture.

The latest ED action underscores the growing scrutiny on real estate firms accused of financial malpractices.

More details are awaited.