Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities on Wednesday conducted raids at four locations in Hyderabad in the Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case and conducted searches at two locations in city. The searches were part of the nationwide operation across India.

According to the sources teams of Enforcement Directorate have raided the Hyderabad Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat at Mallepally in Habeeb Nagar and also at Idare Millia in Old Malakpet.

Further details awaited