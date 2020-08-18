ED records statement of Sushant’s father, asks him about missing funds

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 18th August 2020 1:31 pm IST
ED records statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, asks him about missing funds

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded the statement of KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, in the national capital on Monday in connection with a case related to the death of the actor, sources said.

According to sources, Singh was asked about the missing funds from Sushant’s bank accounts.

The economic offences watchdog also asked late actor’s father how he got to know that Rs 15 crores were siphoned off from the actor’s account, sources said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the ED had questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi and friend Siddharth Pithani in the matter.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after an FIR was filed by KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor’s death.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Source: ANI
