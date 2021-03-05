ED searches 12 locations of Shivalik Group in Mumbai

By IANS|   Published: 6th March 2021 1:05 am IST
Mumbai, March 6 : A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at several locations linked to the Shivalik Group in connection with the Unitech Developers case, sources said on Friday.

An ED source related to the probe said that a team of ED officials from its Delhi branch visited Mumbai on Thursday evening and swung into action. The source said that searches were carried out at over a dozen locations of the Shivalik Group in Mumbai.

The ED source said that Unitech promoters are accused of allegedly siphoning off flat buyers’ money by duping them.

