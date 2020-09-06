ED seeks remand of Tahir Hussain for 9 more days

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday sought further nine days remand of former Aam Admi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, in a money laundering case. The probe agency has also booked him for various other fraudulent acts such as cheating, falsification/forgery of documents and criminal conspiracy. Earlier, Hussain was granted six days remand by the judicature.

Amitabh Rawat, Additional Sessions Judge, Karkardooma Court complex has reserved the order on ED remand application till Monday (September 7) and has sent Hussain to Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

ED had produced Hussain through video conference on Saturday and had submitted that it had got accused’s physical custody on August 31 instead of August 29 due to several formalities and medical testing of him.

Meanwhile, Advocate KK Manon, appearing for Hussain strongly opposed the ED’s remand application citing various judgement in this regard.

Advocate Amit Mahajan and Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta appearing for ED while seeking more days remand of Tahir submitted that Hussain has entered into a criminal conspiracy by fraudulently transferring money from the accounts of many companies. The money so obtained are proceeds of crime which were then used for committing various other scheduled offences. We need further remand of him to confront him with several documents etc, the ED stated in its plea.

Earlier, ED submitted that accused has also been arrested earlier in connection with northeast Delhi violence case. Lawyers representing ED also submitted that scheduled offences are attracted in the present case and it is suspected case of money laundering.

The lawyers also submitted that ED has also conducted searches at various premises and several incriminating documents and digital devices were recovered and seized from the accused’s possessions. “Whatsapp chats, bogus invoices and other incriminating documents have been recovered,” the plea reads.

Recently, a Delhi Court took cognizance on a charge sheet filed against AAP suspended councillor Tahir Hussain and others in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case. According to the Delhi Police, Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused in connection with North East Delhi Violence held in February this year.

Source: ANI