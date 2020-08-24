ED sends fresh notices to Trinamool leaders in Narada case

Kolkata, Aug 24 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday sent fresh notices to a Trinamool Congress’ Minister and several Lok Sabha members in West Bengal, apart from a suspended police officer, in connection with the Narada sting operation in 2016.

The notices were sent to Transport Minister Subhendu Ashikari, Lok Sabha MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Aparupa Poddar, Sougata Roy, and suspended IPS officer SMH Mirza.

According to sources, the Trinamool leaders were asked to furnish details about their properties and bank statements within a specific deadline, in regard to the investigations into the money laundering aspect of the case.

In the Narada sting operation, some persons allegedly resembling senior TMC leaders and the IPS officer were videotaped while accepting money from representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

The sting video footage was uploaded on the Narada News portal before the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016, triggering a controversy.

The only person arrested in the case was Mirza, who was later released on bail. Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuel, CEO of the Narada news portal.

The ED had earlier also sent notices to senior Trinamool leaders in connection with the Narada investigation in June 2020, the sources said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.