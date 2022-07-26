ED serves notice to Kerala Bishop over money laundering

Rasalam and the church have been accussed of charging excess fee for the medical college.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th July 2022 12:45 pm IST
The Enforment Directorate(ED) on Tuseday served a notice to Kerala based bishop in connection with alleged money laundering in the church-run Karakonam Medical College.

The Church of South India (CSI) Moderator and south Kerala bishop named Dharmaraj Rasalam has been asked to appear for an interrogation on Wednesday by the Central agency. Raids wer conducted at various locations across Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, Rasalam and the church have been accussed of charging excess fee for the medical college.

Earlier, Rasalam was also allegedly involved iin charging money from the students on the pretext of providing admission in the Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College in Karakonam. Following the investigation the agency booked the archbishop under money laundering offence reported ANI

