ED shocker to state minister Kamalakar Reddy

Hyderabad: Ahead of Huzurabad by-polls,the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has cracked its whip on the illegal granite carriers from Karimnagar and issued notices to all of them. The move of the ED has been seen as a shock to the State Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who owns most of these granite mining companies.

A total of nine companies including Swetha Granite Company owned by the Minister’s Family were served with the ED’s notice. It is learnt that the notices were issued to the granite company owners on the basis of a complaint by the BJP MP from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar and advocates Bethi Mahender Reddy and Gangadhar. In their complaint, they alleged that the granite company owners had exported more quantity of granite by paying statutory charges on less quantity of the granite to the state and central governments.

The ED has asked the owners to reveal the details of the quantity exported by them to foreign countries. It is also being said that the officials of ED went to Kakinada, Krishnapatnam, Chennai and Vizag ports and gathered information about the exports made by these companies. They found that there was a huge difference between the quantity shown and quantity exported to the foreign countries. They repeatedly submitted their field report to the higher ups of their department on May 29.