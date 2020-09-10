ED team arrives, speculations run high in Sandalwood drug case

Bengaluru, Sep 10 : A special team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has landed here on Thursday to probe the alleged drug dealing case involving Sandalwood stars.

Speaking to IANS, a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity that the special team has gathered information about the seizures made by the Central Crime Bureau (CCB) of the police in this connection so far.

The CCB too suspects that high-profile party organiser Viren Khanna, who has been arrested in this case, may have an international drug mafia link as he used to host parties across the globe.

“A preliminary investigation has revealed that he has established a maze of connections. There are several layers of connections in his dealings, be it in the country or elsewhere. To dig deep into this maze of transactions and dealings, the ED might step in,” an officer disclosed.

The police, who are also on the lookout for another accused Aditya Alva, who is the son of late minister Jeevraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi, claims that they need to investigate his role too.

Meanwhile, when reporters quizzed the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant about the ED team’s arrival, he replied that there was nothing new in investigation agencies meeting and exchanging information.

“I am just curious to know why the media always becomes obsessed with one or two cases? Do not link it (ED) to anything as of now. We must remember one thing that during investigations, one plus one cannot always be two,” he said.

