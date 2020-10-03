ED to quiz Kerala CPI-M leader’s son again on Oct 6

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 : Almost a month after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, the agency on Saturday directed Bineesh, the son of Kerala CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to appear again on Tuesday for quizzing.

Last week, the ED had asked Bineesh to undergo Covid test since his second round of questioning was expected soon.

The ED had also send him a notice under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and asked him to give a list of his assets. The ED had also directed the state Registration Department to prepare a list of his assets and to see that there was no transfer or sale of his assets without the agency’s knowledge.

Bineesh’s name surfaced when Kerala youth Anoop Mohammed was picked up by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru. Bineesh maintained that he and Anoop were friends and he had given him a loan of Rs six lakh and another Rs 15,000 since Anoop had no money to return home from Bengaluru.

And thereafter came more reports about Bineesh’s business dealings with his friends and close associates.

