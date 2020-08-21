ED unearths clandestine removal of Rs 700 crores of goods in BPSL probe

The ED said that it found incriminating documents during searches

By Mansoor Published: 21st August 2020 8:51 am IST
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday that it has unearthed clandestine removal of goods worth Rs 700 crores of Bhushan Power & Steel Limited both before and during proceedings before NCLT with due involvement of MK Khandelwal, Resolution Professional and a former director of BPSL in the bank fraud case.

The ED said in tweets that it found incriminating documents during searches on premises of Khandelwal which indicated huge cash transactions.

“ED unearths clandestine removal of goods worth Rs.700 crores of M/s Bhushan Power & Steel Limited both prior and during proceedings before NCLT with due involvement of M.K. Khandelwal, Resolution Professional and former Director of BPSL in the bank fraud case”

ED said in a tweet.

“During the search of the premises of Khandelwal and Director of BPSL incriminating documents indicating huge cash transactions by MK Khandelwal, Resolution Professional, digital records, jewellery worth Rs.86 lakh were seized,” it added.

Source: ANI
