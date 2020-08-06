Eden, other grounds almost match ready: CAB Prez

Kolkata, Aug 6 : Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the three major grounds under the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) are almost match ready, thanks to the round the clock monitoring from the association.

The three grounds are the iconic Eden Gardens, the Jadavpur University second campus ground at Salt Lake and the Bengal Cricket Academy ground in Kalyani.

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya, when asked about the conditions of the three grounds by the CAB media, said: “Considerable progress has been made at all the three major grounds. These grounds can be said to be nearly ready. I have asked Sujan Mukherjee, chief pitch curator of CAB, to continue monitoring the developments through video calls on a regular basis in view of the restrictions imposed on those above the age of 65 by the government.

However, once the restrictions are lifted, he would resume coming to the venues,” he added.

Talking to CAB media, Sujan Mukherjee said: “This is an extraordinary situation. We are all working from home. But being around the grounds for over three decades has given me an idea of what each ground requires. Besides, I keep talking to the groundsmen over video calling where they show me the grounds and ask for suggestions.

“We did not have many matches last season also and this season with the IPL not happening in India, the wear and tear is much less. What we are looking after is fertilisation of the grounds, regular cropping of the grass and stopping fungal attack. We are working with a skeleton staff but they have ensured that the grounds are well maintained and ready for games.”

Avishek Dalmiya further added: “In the meantime, we would also be exploring the feasibility of whether we can keep the BCA facility bio secured when the preparation camps take place later this year. However, this would depend on the situation prevailing at that point of time as the safety of our players is paramount to us.

“Also, when the medical committee meets, it would discuss and formulate the steps to be taken for the use of gymnasiums and physical training sessions at the Eden Gardens and the JU second campus.”

Source: IANS

