Edinburgh Uni collaborates with HHF for module on inequities

Hyderabad: The Edinburgh Global Health Academy, a medical education arm of the prestigious University of Edinburgh has collaborated with Hyderabad-based Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) for their undergraduate students to understand the inequities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university is collaborating with different stakeholders like public health experts, NGOs & medical fraternity in low- and medium-income countries to understand the inequities in dealing with the pandemic.

The academy’s educators also conducted tutorials for the undergraduate medical students from the live discussions through the video feeds on the health inequities encountered during the pandemic in some of the low-income countries.

The module developed by the university, in collaboration with the stakeholders, was to understand the health care system in India and what kind of situations emerged in the pandemic that resulted in economic & health inequities particularly for the vulnerable sections.

“What was of interest to the medical educators at Edinburgh was the medical relief services like Home Isolation care which the HHF provided to over 5000 patients and delivered seamless online consultations by a competent team of doctors & took some of the health services to the door step like provisioning O2 supplies, labs and medicines,” said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF.

“The video recordings of the online discussions with HHF were very well received by the undergraduate students at Edinburgh University who are completing a course on Global Challenges,” said Dr. Jenny Reid, Course lead & coordinator at Edinburgh Futures Institute and the Global Health Academy, University of Edinburgh, in a statement.