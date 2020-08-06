Editor Munsif Khan Lateef Khan passes away

Posted By SM Bilal Last Updated: 7th August 2020 2:09 am IST

Chicago: Khan Lateef Mohammed Khan, Chief Editor of Munsif Daily has passed away in Chicago in United States late tonight.

He was about 80 years old and has been suffering with a few health complications for the last couple of years.

A well know personality who is also the Chairman of Sultan ul Uloom educational society.

Khan Lateef has interacted closely with well known personalities in India and abroad. They include Dilip Kumar in Bombay and Late Jaipal Reddy well know politician among numerous others.

Though he had stayed in Hyderabad for the past few months, he had moved to United States about 3 weeks ago.

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close