Editor Munsif Khan Lateef Khan passes away

Chicago: Khan Lateef Mohammed Khan, Chief Editor of Munsif Daily has passed away in Chicago in United States late tonight.

He was about 80 years old and has been suffering with a few health complications for the last couple of years.

A well know personality who is also the Chairman of Sultan ul Uloom educational society.

Khan Lateef has interacted closely with well known personalities in India and abroad. They include Dilip Kumar in Bombay and Late Jaipal Reddy well know politician among numerous others.

Though he had stayed in Hyderabad for the past few months, he had moved to United States about 3 weeks ago.