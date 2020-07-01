Educated people creating biggest mess on planet: Juhi Chawla

In May, Juhi came forward to help farmers during the ongoing lockdown.

By Safoora Published: July 02, 2020, 1:48 am IST
Juhi-Chawla
Photo: Team Juhi Chawla on Twitter

MUMBAI: Actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla received a bag full of veggies packed in plastic and said that the “educated” people are creating the biggest mess on the planet.

Taking a dig at the ‘educated’ people, the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak star wrote on Twitter, where she shared a photograph of three cartons of vegetables packed in plastic.

“And this is how my veggies come home delivered … drowned in plastic ..!!!!!… The ‘ Educated ‘ people creating the biggest mess on the planet ..!!! Don’t know whether to laugh or cry!” Juhi captioned the image.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-3q8IjJoM5/

Known to be one of the environmentally conscious celebrities, Juhi in May, came forward to help farmers during the ongoing lockdown.

She has a family farmland on the outskirts of Mumbai, where a team of experts practice organic farming. Juhi has now opened it for landless farmers to grow rice this season.

Source: IANS inputs
