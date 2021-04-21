Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal asked those who have come in contact with him to get tested. “This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today.

This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors.

Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 21, 2021

I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors.

Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested,” Pokhriyal tweeted.

He also assured that the work of the Education Ministry is being conducted normally observing necessary precautions.

“All the work of Education Ministry is being conducted normally observing necessary precautions,” he added.

Nearly 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Wednesday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.

As per the union health ministry, as many as 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases and 2,023 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,56,16,130, including 21,57,538 active cases.

As many as 1,32,76,039 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 1,67,457 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll stands at 1,82,553.