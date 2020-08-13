Education Ministry denies the possibility of a zero academic year

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Education on Monday (August 10) clarified that the ongoing pandemic will not lead to a declaration of a zero-academic year. The possibility was ruled out in a Parliamentary Standing committee meeting on Human Resource Development.

The Secretary of the Central Ministry of Higher Education, Amit Khare also informed that there is no scope for reopening schools and colleges until the end of December.

A zero academic year is where no academic activities are conducts, including classes and exams. The academic year begins on a clean slate the following year. The COVID-19 crisis disrupted the academic year which was supposed to begin in June. Makeshift arrangements were made by different educational institutions online, to continue academic activities.

The ministry, however, said that commencing the academic year is the individual decision of the state governments.