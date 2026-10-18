Education system excludes millions of youth, says Rahul Gandhi

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha's remarks came in an Instagram post with a video of his recent interaction with a group of students.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Education system excludes millions of youth, says Rahul Gandhi
Screengrab of Rahul Gandhi's video message posted on social media after the 'March for Democracy' procession led by INDIA bloc leaders towards the Supreme Court to file a petition against SIR of electoral rolls and alleged poll irregularities, in New Delhi, on Monday, October 12.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, October 18, said what is prevailing in the country is not an education system but an “exclusion system” that is designed to keep millions of Indian youth out.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha’s remarks came in an Instagram post with a video of his recent interaction with a group of students.

“If you don’t have money, power, or don’t speak English, the system will push you out without a second thought,” Gandhi said.

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“You can’t call this an education system. It’s an exclusion system – designed to keep millions of Indian youth out,” Gandhi said.

Besides holding interactions with students here, Gandhi is also engaging with students on a large scale through his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ initiative.

Earlier this month, during his Chhatron Ki Goonj event in Chennai, Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “Mogambo Modi”.

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The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also told the students of the country that they have “nothing to fear, we are with you, and together, we are going to demolish Modi”.

He had made the remarks at the sixth edition of Chhatron Ki Goonj, which was the first in South India.

Before Chennai, Chhatron Ki Goonj was held in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj, Pune and Indore.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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