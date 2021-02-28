Educational institutions to open in B’desh from March 30

Dhaka, Feb 28 : The Bangladeshi government has announced reopening of all the schools and colleges in the country from March 30.

The country’s Education Minister Dipu Moni made the announcement after a high-level meeting on Saturday night. The minister said school and college students will attend classes in person initially.

Students of junior classes will resume their academic activates in phases later, she added.

Last week Moni announced that universities will reopen on May 24, the Xinhua news reported.

The closure of educational institutions nationwide ordered by the government started on March 17 last year as part of the country’s efforts to halt the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The closure has been extended repeatedly and the latest extension was from February 14 to 28 in a bid to contain the spread of the virus in the current cold weather.

