Efficient MI go top of the table with 5-wicket win over DC

Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 : Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium to go top of the IPL table. Quinton de Kock (53) and Suryakumar Yadav (53) scored half centuries as MI ended their innings on 166/5, thus chasing down a target of 163 with two balls to spare.

While the chase went into the last over, MI hardly ever looked the second-best team throughout the night. They first restricted DC to 162/4, ensuring that DC opener Shikhar Dhawan scored just 69 runs despite playing through the innings.

DC got a glimmer of hope when they dismissed Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya (0) and Ishan Kishan (28) in relatively quick succession between the 15th and 18th overs.

However, Kieron Pollard (11 not out) and Krunal Pandya (12 not out) saw the team home without any more hiccups.

Earlier, Krunal (2/26) picked two while Trent Boult (1/36) got one of the four DC wickets that fell. Boult provided the breakthrough in the form of Prithvi Shaw off the third ball of the match.

Krunal, meanwhile, accounted for the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (15) and DC captain Shreyas Iyer (42). Shreyas put up a partnership of 85 runs with Dhawan.

Brief scores: DC 162/4 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 69 not out, Shreyas Iyer 42; Krunal Pandya 2/26) vs MI 166/5 in 19.4 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 53, Quinton de Kock 53; Kagiso Rabada 2/28)

