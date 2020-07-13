Effigies of TS CM, HM burnt over demolition of mosque in secretariat

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Inqualab-e-Millat (AIMIM) workers burnt the effigies of Chief Minister of Telangana State, K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Home Minister, Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Wakf Board Chairman, Mohammed Saleem over the demolition of mosque in Secretariat.

They also demanded the reconstruction of the mosque at the same place.

Allegations

Vice President of the party, Syed Hamed Hussain Shuttari alleged that the government demolished the mosque deliberately.

Reacting over the demolition, Qavi Abbasi, member of the party said that it exposed CM’s communal mind.

KCR’s promise

Earlier, in the wake of an uproar over the demolition of two mosques and a temple in the old Secretariat complex, KCR announced that the government will construct these in the new Secretariat premises at government expense.

He expressed ‘regret and pain over some inconvenience’ caused to the religious structures due to the demolition work at the old Secretariat complex.

He declared that in the new Secretariat premises, a new temple and mosque would be constructed on a more spacious spots.