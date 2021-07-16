Efforts are on to strike peace between two warring groups of HCA

Hyderabad: The buzz within the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) which has been embroiled in a factional war that efforts are being made to bring about a compromise.

The ones who have persuaded HCA President Mohammed Azharuddin and his rivals believe that the cricket in Telangana is suffering irreparable damage owing to factional fight. Therefore, it should be stopped immediately.

According to unconfirmed reports, the embattled groups had met at the residence of K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and at her urging, had come to an understanding to lay down arms.

It was due to her intervention that the Special General meeting of the HCA which was scheduled to take place on Sunday has been deferred. There was no official reason given for the postponement.

Meanwhile, former Secretary of the HCA, T Sesh Narayan expressed dissatisfaction over the fact that the reason for deferment was not revealed. “Why keep it a secret? Why not ensure transparency and tell the clubs why the meeting was postponed? If it is good news that a compromise has been reached, or at least is being worked out, what is the point in hiding it? asked Sesh Narayan.

Speaking to siasat.com, Sesh Narayan said: “I appreciate that the league championships have begun. It is a step in the right direction. No individual should take away the rights of the cricketers of Hyderabad. The game is greater than these self-serving persons who are busy fighting against each other. A few individuals with vested interests cannot be allowed to destroy Hyderabad cricket. If they are finally reaching a compromise, then we will be able to see if they are capable of constructive moves too,” he said.

John Manoj has repeatedly said earlier that he is not against any person including Azharuddin. He said that he and his group were all for promoting Hyderabad cricket and developing it. That is why the season’s league tournament had started and they wanted it to continue without disruptions till its completion.

Cricket fans and players are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping that the infighting will at last come to an end and constructive moves will be made to develop cricket in Hyderabad.