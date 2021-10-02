Efforts are on to turn Telangana into top space technology hub

Hyderabad: The Telangana state’s IT and Communication Department has plans to make the state a number one space technology destination in the world. In this regard, the policy has been laid down in cooperation with industrial and educational institutions.

The State’s IT department had released a draft of this policy and sought proposals before October 25, 2021.

It is hoped that space technology will help in solving the day-to-day challenges faced by the people.

The central government has announced Spacecom policy 2020 SpaceRS policy 2020 and Jio special policy 2021 in order to promote private sectors in space technology. Under these policies, companies like New Space India Limited and Indian National Space Promotion and Authority Centre were set up.

The Telangana government had introduced a Space-tech policy to help the private sector financially. The state government is taking every measure to turn Telangana into an international space technology hub.

The state government hopes that its measures will help in attracting foreign investment in the space business and manufacturing sectors. Efforts are on to develop infrastructure, provide business opportunities, skill training, and R&D facilities in the state.

Telangana is already home to several renowned start-ups such as Skyroot, Dhruva, and other major companies in the SpaceTech sector, with Hyderabad having facilities like DRDO, NRSC, ADRIN, DRDL, RCI, BDL, MDN, Ordnance Factory, DMRL, ARCI (Materials), etc. About 30% of the Mars mission parts are being manufactured in Telangana state.

The state government hopes that its space-tech policies will bring positive results in future.