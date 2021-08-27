Efforts on to evacuate Indians from Afghanistan: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurga Thakur said on Friday that all possible efforts are being made to evacuate Indian nationals from Afghanistan.

Talking to the media here, Thakur said that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has also appraised the floor leaders of all political parties about the situation and how the government has been successfully evacuating Indians from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the war-torn nation.

He also said that three Swaroops of Shri Guru Granth Sahib have been flown back to Delhi safely.

At the all-party meeting on the situation in Afghanistan held at the Parliament House on Thursday, Jaishankar had said that the situation in Afghanistan has been very critical after the Taliban seized power on August 15, adding that evacuating the remaining Indians from there remains a top priority for the Government.

“India is trying to evacuate as many people as possible from Afghanistan,” he had said.