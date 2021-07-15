Efforts on to fill 50 thousand vacancies in various govt departments: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said his government has started taking measures to fill 50,000 vacancies in various departments.

Noting that the government has provided 1.30 lakh jobs during the last seven years, he said with the approval of new zonal system, measures to recruit 50,000 more employees have started. He assured that in future, recruitment will be done as per the job calendar.

In a message on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day, he claimed that the state government is striving to make available the fruits of Telangana to the youth and future generations, and has prepared proper plans and is implementing them.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said the infrastructure in all sectors, “which was destroyed under past rulers”, was being rebuilt and development and welfare schemes launched.

He said the government is of the firm view that true development is when qualitative change comes in the life of all sections of people.

The action plan implemented for the past seven years by the government for urban and rural youth employment has come to a decisive stage, he said, asserting that the government’s aim is to create wealth and distribute the same to the people.

He said irrigation, and power sectors were put on the rails, agriculture was developed while several programmes are being implemented for the welfare of farmers and artisans. “The integrated development action plan in the state is yielding good results and rural economy is strengthened whereby rural youth will get employment. In the urban areas too, programmes are implemented to better the employment chances of the youth.”

The Chief Minister said there is a lot effort on the government side, which resulted in youth getting attracted towards agriculture sector. Lakhs of jobs are being created in industry, IT, commerce sectors along with agriculture and its allied sectors. He said in tune with changing times, youth should update their skills.

“Telangana youth are efficient and if skills are added to this, there will be no one to challenge them. The state government is making special efforts to improve skills among the youth. The Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) was established to help youth jobs in IT and technology sectors.”