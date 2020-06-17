EFLU extends application deadline to 23 June

Hyderabad: In view of the extraordinary circumstances due to COVID-19, and requests from the applicants, The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) extends the last date for the submission of applications for the posts advertised under Employment Notification No. I/2020, till 23 June 2020.

The filled in applications should reach the University by 6.00 pm on or before 23 June, 2020. The University issued the Employment Notification I/2020, for filling up 58 faculty positions in various departments on 23 May, 2020.

There are 18 Professor vacancies, 27 Associate Professor vacancies, and 13 Assistant Professor vacancies in 25 Departments.

These vacancies are available at the University headquarters in Hyderabad, and its Regional Campuses at Shillong and Lucknow.

Applicants can visit the University website www.efluniversity.ac.in for detailed Notification and Instruction Booklet.

Ratna Chotrani

