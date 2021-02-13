EFLU students stage sit-in protest, demand reopening of hostels, libraries

Hyderabad: Students of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) protested outside the campus of the varsity on Friday demanding the reopening of hostels and libraries. They also submitted a letter to the administration.

In the letter, they urged the authority to allow students to avail hostel and library facilities, the News Minute reported.

Protesting students claimed that lack of access to books and other resources is affected their research studies.

They also said that out of total students who took part in a survey conducted by them, 46.2 percent said that they are witnessing poor internet at home whereas, 82.6 percent complained that continuous stay at home is affecting their academic performance.

It is also said that 75 percent of the students who took part in the survey want to stay in hostels.

One of the students alleged that they decided to hold sit-in protest when authorities paid no heed to the request to reopen the hostels.