EFLU switch to online courses due to coronavirus outbreak

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) administration has suspended all the classes and closes down of the hostels till 31 March 2020. The University took this decision as a precautionary measure combating against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The face-to-face mode of teaching for regular, part-time courses and those offered through Non-Formal Courses and Resources shall remain suspended with immediate effect till 31 March 2020.

However, classes for regular courses will be held online from 19 March 2020. Students should check the University website from time to time for further information. Separate instructions will be issued by foreign students.

Advising the students to return to their homes, in a notification issued on Sunday the EFLU administration said that all UG, PG, PGDTE, PGDTA, B.Ed and PhD students shall vacate the hostels on or before 18 March 2020. Mess facility will be available till 18 March 2020.

The teachers offering respective courses shall teach online as per the time-table from 19 March 2020 and mark attendance accordingly.

“In the case of courses with more than 50 students, the teacher shall divide the class into two groups and intimate the students accordingly. The internal assessment shall also be conducted online. PhD course work/ guidance shall be offered online,” the EFLU said.

The University Library and the Reading Rooms at the university campus, gymnasia, canteen, eateries and shopping outlets, playgrounds, parks etc., shall remain closed with immediate effect till 31 March 2020.

All the programmes and group activities such as Conferences/ Seminars/ Workshops/ Short-term courses/ social and cultural activities/ sports events/ fests at the University campus shall remain suspended till 31 March 2020.

All-Academic and Administrative Deans, Heads of Departments, teacher administrators, and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend to their duties and responsibilities.

These directions are applicable to the University’s headquarters at Hyderabad and Regional Campuses at Shillong and Lucknow. The Library, Canteen and other facilities at the regional campuses shall remain closed with immediate effect till 31 March 2020. These measures will be revisited for further course of action, EFLU added.

