EFLU VC Prof Suresh Kumar calls on Governor

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice-Chancellor and UGC Member Prof. E. Suresh Kumar has called on the Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan, here, on Saturday.

He invited the Governor to “Meet the Leading Lights,” a programme aimed at inviting luminaries to interact with the EFLU students so as to inspire the students to aspire to achieve greater heights in life.

The VC also sought the help of the Governor, in arranging the vaccination for the faculty, staff, and students of the campus.

The Governor suggested him to mentor the State universities in achieving excellence in higher education and strive to train the students in communication skills.

“I want the Telangana State to be the number one in quality higher education,” she added.

The VC apprised the Governor of activities under taken under the university’s Academic Social Responsibility.

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan and others were present.