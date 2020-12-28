Egypt announces new restrictive measures

Cairo, Dec 28 : The Egyptian government has announced a series of new restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new measures will come into force on January 3, Xinhua news agency quoted the Egyptian cabinet as saying in a statement on statement.

It added that business establishments and people who violate the new measures will face varied fines.

The government has also decided to cancel all New Year celebrations, the statement said, adding establishments that would hold any kinds of celebrations would be closed.

Individuals who do not follow the precautionary measures or do not wear face masks in public places will be fined 50 Egyptian pounds ($3), according to the statement.

Restaurants and cafes must abide by the government’s previous decision to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

In case of violations, establishments such as restaurants and cafes will be fined 4,000 Egyptian pounds and will be closed for a week.

The closure period will be doubled if violations are repeated, the statement added.

Egypt, which has so far registered 131,315 coronavirus cases and 7,352 deaths, has witnessed a sudden spike in fresh infections in the past few days.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.