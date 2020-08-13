Egypt concludes Senate election amid anti-coronavirus measures

Cairo, Aug 13 : Egypt concluded the two-day election for its first Senate, which has been created in a 2019 constitutional amendment, amid anti-COVID-19 precautionary measures at polling stations nationwide.

Vote counting started right after the closure of polling stations, after the voting process took place in over 14,000 balloting stations under the supervision of about 20,000 judges across the country, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Some 63 million eligible voters had the right to take part in the election but the turnout hasn’t yet been announced.

Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt’s State Information Service (SIS), told a local TV channel on Wednesday that the Senate election was also monitored by 564 foreign correspondents representing 163 foreign media institutions.

“All international media confirmed the strength of security and precautionary measures during the Senate election,” the SIS chief added.

The newly created Council of Senators will be an advisory body without legislative authorities. Two thirds of the 300-member Senate will be elected while the other 100 will be appointed by the president.

The new Senate, whose term is five years, is to replace the Shoura Council, the upper house of Egypt’s parliament that was dissolved in 2014.

The results of election are expected to be announced on August 19.

Source: IANS

