Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 3rd September 2022 5:00 pm IST
Egypt: Double-decker bus overturns; killing 5, 50 injured
Cairo: At least five people were killed and 50 others injured when a double-decker bus overturned in the northeastern governorate of Suez, according to Egyptian police.

The accident happened on Egypt’s Cairo-Ain Sokhna road on Friday, and all the injured have been taken to hospitals, according to Emergency Police Operations Room.

Earlier on Friday, three people were killed and 10 others injured when a minibus driving illegally across a closed railway crossing point crashed into a passing train in the northern Egyptian city of Faqous, according to local media reports.

In Egypt, traffic accidents are common and claim thousands of lives every year. Most of the accidents are caused by speeding, poor maintenance of roads, and lax enforcement of traffic laws, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network by building new roads and bridges and repairing old ones to reduce traffic accidents.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

