Egypt: Drug addict mother kills own baby out of anger

Cairo: In a strange incident, an Egyptian mother strangled her one-year-old baby girl to death inside an unlicensed addiction treatment center, after it refused to release her, local media from Gulf News reported on October 9.

According to the Arabic daily, the two-storey center was used to treat drug addiction among women and was run by a number of girls and women as well as a group of workers. It is reported that the suspect asked ≠workers to leave the place, but the center management refused her request, so she got angry and strangled her child.

Upon a report, the police raided the unlicensed center and found the child dead and lying on a bed. Recent studies have also revealed a significant increase in the crime rate in recent years, making Egypt the third Arab country and 24th in globally in murder, according to the “Namibo” classification for measuring crime rates among countries.