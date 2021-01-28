Egypt FM, EU envoy discuss Israeli-Palestinian peace process

Cairo, Jan 28 : Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks with visiting EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Susanna Terstal on reviving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process

During their meeting on Wednesday, Shoukry briefed Terstal on the tireless efforts exerted by Egypt in a bid to bring the Palestinians and Israelis to the negotiation table,Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a statement.

Shoukry highlighted Egypt’s joint efforts with international partners in this regard, citing the latest quartet meeting between him and the Foreign Ministers of Jordan, France and Germany in Cairo.

The quartet meeting aimed to “push ahead with peace efforts and to create an environment that helps urge the Palestinian and Israeli sides to engage in a serious and constructive negotiation path”. said the statement.

Egypt and its peacemaking partners seek to reach a just and comprehensive settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the UN-backed two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement.

Shoukry “expressed his confidence in the continuation of European support for the Palestinian cause at all levels”.

For her part, the EU special envoy briefed Shoukry on the results of her latest contacts with the various parties concerned and elaborated on the European vision of reviving negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

“Very good meeting in Cairo today with the Egyptian foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry. Good discussion on the importance to join our efforts to relaunch a meaningful peace process between the Israelis and the Palestinians

Terstal expressed her aspiration for continuous consultation and cooperation with Egypt regarding Middle East peace, Hafez said.

Shoukry and Terstal further discussed the progress of inter-Palestinian reconciliation and the financial issues facing the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) that provides support for some 5.7 million Palestinian refugees as stated by the agency.

The Israeli-Palestinian peace process has stalled since 2014, after rounds of US-sponsored talks failed to produce a breakthrough.

Palestine has cut off ties with the US government which under former President Donald Trump, who recognized the disputed holy city of Jerusalem as Israeli capital in 2017, and relocated the American embassy in Israel to the city in May 2018.

