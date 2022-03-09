Egypt: Four-month-old baby born with four kidneys

Egypt: Four-month-old baby born with four kidneys
Cairo: In a rare case, a four-month-old baby boy was born with four kidneys in North Sinai Governorate, Egypt. The child is afflicted with a condition called duplex kidney, which occurs in less than one case out of every 10,000 births, local media reported.

According to Egypt Today, the child was taken to the Al-Arish General Hospital in Egypt after he was suffering from a state of fatigue, noting that after conducting a CT scan and ultrasound check showed that he had four kidneys.

It is reported that, the child is currently in the intensive care under medical supervision until doctors decide on what procedures to take and whether he needs a surgical intervention.

According to the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS), three new babies are born every one minute in Egypt, an average of 180 babies every hour.

Egypt’s population is nearly 103 million with 2.5 million newborns in 2021.

