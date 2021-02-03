Egypt Prez highlights need for binding deal on Ethiopian Nile dam

Cairo, Feb 3 : Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi highlighted the need of reaching a binding agreement among all parties over the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the state-run Nile TV reported.

“The Nile River is a source of cooperation and development,” said Sisi during a joint press conference with visiting President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

For his part, Tshisekedi said he will work hard during his tenure as the chair of the African Union to address the GERD issue through dialogue among Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia to avoid escalation and enhance peaceful coexistence.

The two leaders also exchanged views on other issues, and discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Egypt and Congo, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

They agreed to further push forward bilateral ties by activating a joint business committee, exchanging experiences, and enhancing cooperation in the water resource field.

