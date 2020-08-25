Egypt reports 138 new Covid-19 cases

Cairo, Aug 25 : Egypt has reported 138 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 97,478, said the Health Ministry.

On Monday, Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said that 18 patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,280, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, 890 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the recovered cases to 66,817, the spokesman said in statement.

Egypt’s single-day cases have been falling below 200 since August 2, after they hit a record of 1,774 on June 19.

Coronavirus-related daily fatalities have also been below 20 for the past 10 days in a row.

A record daily deaths was seen on mid-June when 97 patients died.

The most populous Arab country announced its first confirmed Covid-19 case on February 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Amid declining deaths and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past two months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Source: IANS

