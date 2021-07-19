Egypt slams violations by “Israeli extremists” against al-Aqsa Mosque

Cairo: Egypt has condemned the “renewed violations by Israeli extremists” against the al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem. In a statement on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry affirmed Egypt’s complete rejection of these violations, while repeating a warning against harming the al-Aqsa Mosque, which enjoys a great position among Muslims around the world, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The mosque is a place of worship for Muslims and the Israeli authorities are responsible for providing protection for worshipers in order to maintain security and stability,” said the statement.

The Ministry demanded Israel refrain from taking any actions that will lead to escalation, while highlighting the need to revive the Israeli-Palestinian peace process based on the related international resolutions within the framework of the two-state solution.

Hundreds of Jews visited on Sunday the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem to mark the Jewish holy day of Tisha B’Av, when the Jews mark the anniversary of the destruction of their biblical temples in 586 BC and 70 AD.

Early in the morning, Israeli police stormed the compound and clashed with Muslim worshippers. A statement issued by the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf that manages the site said five Palestinian have been arrested, while the Palestinian Red Crescent reported several injuries among the Palestinians.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it later, claiming it as part of its “indivisible” capital, in a move unrecognized by most of the international community.