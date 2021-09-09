Egyptian man kills wife by slamming her head against wall for being ‘talkative’

Cairo: In a shocking incident in Egypt, a man allegedly killed his wife for being talkative, local media reported.

The 50-year-old accused killed his wife by hitting her head against the wall several times until she lost consciousness in front of her three children.

The man admitted to killing his wife and claimed that he did so because she was a “talkative woman”.

As per the media reports, on the day of the incident, a heated argument broke out between the two, during which the man assaulted his wife and hit her head against the wall several times before going to sleep.

The next morning the man left the house for work, leaving his wife in the room and thought she was asleep, but after a while he received a call from his son telling him that his mother had died.

He immediately took her to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead.

Investigations have revealed that the couple had a verbal altercation related to ongoing family disputes which led to her death.

The accused also said that his wife was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes and as such, there is a possibility that she fell into a coma or depression, reported Gulf News.